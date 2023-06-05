Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Evergrande Property Services flags sufficient working capital till 2024
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Evergrande Property Services flags sufficient working capital till 2024

Evergrande Property Services flags sufficient working capital till 2024

FILE PHOTO: The Evergrande Center of China Evergrande Group is seen amid other buildings in Shanghai, China, September 24, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

05 Jun 2023 11:19PM (Updated: 05 Jun 2023 11:48PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Evergrande Property Services Group Ltd on Monday reported a 46.4 per cent plunge in its fiscal 2022 profit, when compared with fiscal 2020, and said it had sufficient working capital to meet its financial obligations up to 2024.

The property services unit of embattled China Evergrande Group said profit attributable for the year ended Dec. 31 was 1.42 billion yuan ($199.85 million), compared with 2.65 billion yuan in 2020.

"The group will have sufficient working capital to meet its financial obligations up to 30 June 2024," Evergrande Property said.

The company did not declare a final dividend and said loss attributable in 2021 was 316.3 million yuan.

Evergrande Property's shares have been suspended since March 21, 2022, pending the company's financial results and a probe into seized deposits worth $2 billion.

Evergrande Property's results are also in focus as China Evergrande gave creditors a basket of options in its debt restructuring terms to swap their debt into some equity-linked instruments backed by the unit.

($1 = 7.1052 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.