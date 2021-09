HONG KONG : Shares of debt-laden China Evergrande, the country's No. 2 developer, fell as much as 2.5per cent on Wednesday after it warned of default risks and legal action from creditors as it scrambles to repair its balance sheet.

Evergrande's stock dropped to HKUS$4.25 in early trade, a day after it reported first-half earnings and said it had sold property units to suppliers and contractors to offset some payments.

(Reporting By Donny Kwok and Clare Jim; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)