Business

Evergrande shares rise despite mounting uncertainty over debt revamp plan
Business

Evergrande shares rise despite mounting uncertainty over debt revamp plan

Evergrande shares rise despite mounting uncertainty over debt revamp plan

China Evergrande Group's logo is seen on its headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, Sep 26, 2021. (File photo: Reuters/Aly Song)

27 Sep 2023 09:27AM (Updated: 27 Sep 2023 10:42AM)
HONG KONG: China Evergrande Group's shares rose nearly 4 per cent in early trading on Wednesday (Sep 27) after their sharp recent declines.

The rise came despite growing uncertainty about the cash-strapped developer after Reuters reported that some of its offshore creditors were planning to join a liquidation court petition filed against the company if it does not submit a new debt revamp plan by end of next month.

Evergrande's Hong Kong-listed shares opened down 3.8 per cent at HK$0.38, but reversed losses and were up nearly 4 per cent in early trade.

The stock is still off nearly 25 per cent since Monday after Evergrande said a day earlier it could not issue new bonds as part of its debt restructuring plans because of a regulatory investigation into its main Chinese unit.

The unit, Hengda Real Estate, then said on Monday it had failed to pay the principal and interest for a 4 billion yuan (US$547 million) bond due by Sep 25.

Source: Reuters/lk

