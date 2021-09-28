Unpaid by Evergrande, supplier sells Porsche and home to rescue his business

GUANGZHOU, China: Guo Hui, whose cleaning business is owed 20 million yuan (US$3.1 million) by embattled real estate giant China Evergrande, is counting on the government to fix a crisis that has left his own company on the brink of bankruptcy.

In the meantime, the 50-year-old known by friends and colleagues as "Brother Hui", has sold his Porsche Cayenne and put his apartment on the market in a scramble to raise cash to pay debts and wages.

"We've reached out to those in charge but they either say they have no money or don't know when they can settle the payments," Guo said from his office at the back of a building in a street in Guangzhou's Tianhe district that is lively with small restaurants and stalls.

His case is typical of countless suppliers left on the hook by China Evergrande, based in nearby Shenzhen, which was the country's top-selling property developer before running short of cash this summer under the weight of US$305 billion in debt.

Originally from Sichuan province, Guo founded his cleaning business, called Feiyun, more than two decades ago.