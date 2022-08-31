Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Evergrande winding-up lawsuit in Hong Kong adjourned until Sept. 5
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Evergrande winding-up lawsuit in Hong Kong adjourned until Sept. 5

Evergrande winding-up lawsuit in Hong Kong adjourned until Sept. 5

FILE PHOTO: A partially removed company logo of China Evergrande Group is seen on the facade of its headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China January 10, 2022. REUTERS/David Kirton

31 Aug 2022 12:16PM (Updated: 31 Aug 2022 12:16PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG : China Evergrande Group on Wednesday opposed a winding-up petition filed in a Hong Kong court, with the hearing now being adjourned until Sept. 5.

An investor in Evergrande's Chinese online real estate and automobile marketplace, Fangchebao (FCB), in June had filed a winding-up petition against the developer in Hong Kong as it had not honoured an agreement worth $110 million to repurchase shares the investor bought in FCB.

The company had said in a June filing that it would "vigorously" oppose the winding-up lawsuit and that the petition would not impact its restructuring plan.

A source close to the company told Reuters last month it was reaching out to its offshore creditors for their support to fight the lawsuit and it was not considering an out-of-court settlement.

Evergrande, which has liabilities of more than $300 billion, is working on an offshore debt restructuring proposal after it missed some payment obligations late last year.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.