Business

Evergrande's $500 million EV share deal suspended, stock to resume trading
FILE PHOTO: The company logo is seen on the headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China September 26, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo/File Photo

08 Oct 2023 07:27PM
HONG KONG : A share sale plan between China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group, the electric-vehicle arm of embattled property developer China Evergrande and U.S.-listed NWTN has been halted, according to a Hong Kong bourse stock filing on Sunday.

The suspension of the share subscription deal was due to "significant uncertainties" tied to the Evergrande group, the filing by the Chinese firm said.

Previously, Evergrande said investigations had been initiated against the parent company, its founder and senior executives, while the firm's debt restructuring plan has also been derailed.

In an announcement in August, the electric-vehicle subsidiary said it had agreed to issue 6.18 billion new shares to Dubai-based mobility company NWTN for a total consideration of HK$3.89 billion ($496.72 million), implying a subscription price of HK$0.6297 per share.

Trading in shares of the China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group, which were suspended on Sept. 28, will resume on Monday, the Sunday filing said.

($1 = 7.8313 Hong Kong dollars)

Source: Reuters

