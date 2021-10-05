Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Evergrande's debt storm batters more Chinese property companies' bonds
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Evergrande's debt storm batters more Chinese property companies' bonds

05 Oct 2021 10:49PM (Updated: 05 Oct 2021 10:43PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Kaisa Group <1638.HK>, Central China Real Estate and Greenland became the latest property companies to see their bonds battered by uncertainty surrounding debt troubles at China Evergrande.

Frantic selling broke out after mid-sized developer Fantasia Holdings missed a bond payment on Monday. Fantasia had issued a statement last month that it had sufficient working capital and no liquidity issues.

Both Fantasia and Kaisa Group saw their dollar-denominated bonds slump as much as 11 cents on Tuesday after Fantasia's bonds had been pummelled to below 20 cents on the dollar on Monday following its missed payment.

Others hit by the selling included R&F Holdings subsidiary Easy Tactic, Central China Real Estate and Greenland Holdings, a company which recently built Sydney's tallest residential town and has plans to do the same in London.

(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Tom Arnold and Jane Merriman)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us