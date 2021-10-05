Evergrande's debt storm batters more Chinese property companies' bonds

LONDON : Kaisa Group <1638.HK>, Central China Real Estate and Greenland became the latest property companies to see their bonds battered by uncertainty surrounding debt troubles at China Evergrande.

Frantic selling broke out after mid-sized developer Fantasia Holdings missed a bond payment on Monday. Fantasia had issued a statement last month that it had sufficient working capital and no liquidity issues.

Both Fantasia and Kaisa Group saw their dollar-denominated bonds slump as much as 11 cents on Tuesday after Fantasia's bonds had been pummelled to below 20 cents on the dollar on Monday following its missed payment.

Others hit by the selling included R&F Holdings subsidiary Easy Tactic, Central China Real Estate and Greenland Holdings, a company which recently built Sydney's tallest residential town and has plans to do the same in London.

