Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Evergrande's EV unit terminates plans to issue RMB shares
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Evergrande's EV unit terminates plans to issue RMB shares

26 Sep 2021 08:14PM (Updated: 26 Sep 2021 08:11PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG : China Evergrande's electric car unit said on Sunday it will not proceed with plans to issue RMB shares on the Science and Technology Innovation Board of the Shanghai stock exchange.

In a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange, China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group said that after careful consideration the company and Haitong Securities had agreed to terminate the agreement to issue RMB shares.

On Friday, China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group warned it faced an uncertain future unless it got a swift injection of cash, the clearest sign yet that the property developer's liquidity crisis is worsening in other parts of its business.

(Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us