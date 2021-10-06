Logo
Evergrande's major shareholder Chinese Estates plans to go private
FILE PHOTO: The logo of China Evergrande is seen at outside China Evergrande Centre building in Hong Kong, China September 23, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

06 Oct 2021 09:14PM (Updated: 06 Oct 2021 09:53PM)
Chinese Estates Holdings, a major shareholder of embattled developer China Evergrande, said on Wednesday (Oct 6) it had proposed to be taken private by Solar Bright Ltd for HK$1.91 billion (US$245.30 million).

Following the completion of the proposed deal, the entire stake in the company will be held by British Virgin Islands-based Solar Bright and its Century Frontier and JLLH Investments subsidiaries.

Chinese Estates shares will be delisted from the stock exchange and its shareholders will be paid HKUS$4.00 in cash for each cancelled share, the company said.

The company has been planning to offload its entire stake in the cash-strapped developer and had recently sold US$32 million worth of Evergrande shares.

Source: Reuters

