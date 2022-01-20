Logo
Evergrande's offshore shareholders say to seriously consider enforcement actions
FILE PHOTO: A partially removed company logo of China Evergrande Group is seen on the facade of its headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China January 10, 2022. REUTERS/David Kirton

20 Jan 2022 03:53PM (Updated: 20 Jan 2022 03:53PM)
HONG KONG : An ad hoc offshore shareholder group of China Evergrande said on Thursday it has seen no substantive engagement from the firm with offshore creditors to formulate a viable restructuring plan, despite the firm's repeated assurances.

The group, represented by law firm Kirkland & Ellis and investment bank Moelis & Company, said in a statement it has no option but to seriously consider enforcement actions and it is prepared to take all necessary actions to defend its legal rights.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Source: Reuters

