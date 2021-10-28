Evolution core profit beats forecasts

STOCKHOLM : Sweden's Evolution AB on Thursday reported third-quarter core earnings above market estimates and said growth was driven by a strong global demand for live casino games.

The company, which develops and licenses casino games such as online slot machines and roulette games, said EBITDA rose to 192.9 million euros (US$223.8 million) from 90.7 million a year ago, beating the mean forecast of 191.6 million euros, according to Refinitiv estimates.

(US$1 = 0.8618 euros)

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, editing by Supantha Mukherjee)