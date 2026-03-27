Ex-BOJ chief Kuroda sees 3-4 more rate hikes to 1.5% in 2027, Asahi interview shows

TOKYO, March 27 : Former Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told the Asahi newspaper that he saw "no problem" in the Japanese central bank raising the interest rate by 0.25 per cent for 3-4 times from the current 0.75 per cent, to reach "around 1.5 per cent" in 2027.

The BOJ would hike the policy rate at its April meeting "if you think about it normally", as the Iran war would "only accelerate interest rate hikes" instead of a pause in the monetary normalisation, Kuroda told the Asahi interview.