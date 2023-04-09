Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Ex-BOJ deputy governor Nakaso predicts tweak or end to YCC -Nikkei
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Ex-BOJ deputy governor Nakaso predicts tweak or end to YCC -Nikkei

Ex-BOJ deputy governor Nakaso predicts tweak or end to YCC -Nikkei

FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso speaks during an interview with Reuters at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

09 Apr 2023 07:12AM (Updated: 09 Apr 2023 07:51AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO: The Bank of Japan will likely modify or end its bond yield control policy due to increasing side-effects such as the hit to financial institutions' profits, former deputy governor Hiroshi Nakaso told a newspaper interview published on Sunday (Apr 9).

The massive stimulus deployed by Haruhiko Kuroda, whose term as governor ended on Saturday, helped end deflation but failed to sustainably achieve the central bank's 2 per cent price goal because inflation expectations remained low, Nakaso was quoted as saying in an interview with the Nikkei newspaper.

As a result, the BOJ had to sustain ultra-loose policy for a prolonged period despite rising costs such as the pain on banks and dysfunction caused in the bond market, he said.

"The increasing side-effects are a sign the policy effect (of YCC) is working its way through the economy," Nakaso said. "When the appropriate timing comes, the BOJ's new leadership will likely modify or abolish YCC," or yield curve control.

The next challenge will be to end negative interest rates and start a full-fledged policy normalisation, Nakaso said.

There need to be clear signs Japan's output gap is improving and wages would rise sustainably for the BOJ to abandon negative rates, he said.

"The BOJ will make the appropriate decision when it confirms that the momentum for hitting 2 per cent inflation can be sustained," he said on the expected timing of an end to negative rates.

Under YCC, the BOJ guides short-term interest rates at -0.1 per cent and caps the 10-year bond yield around zero as part of efforts to sustainably hit 2 per cent inflation.

Markets are rife with speculation that the BOJ will tweak or end YCC under Kazuo Ueda, who became its governor on Sunday, as inflation exceeds 2 per cent and the central bank's huge bond buying draws criticism for distorting market pricing.

Nakaso, who had been considered among candidates to succeed Kuroda, served as deputy BOJ governor for five years until 2018.

Source: Reuters/ga

Related Topics

Bank of Japan Japan

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.