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Ex-OpenAI employee accused of planting device appears to have Saudi backing, US prosecutors say
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Ex-OpenAI employee accused of planting device appears to have Saudi backing, US prosecutors say

Ex-OpenAI employee accused of planting device appears to have Saudi backing, US prosecutors say
A handout photo shows what the US Justice Department says is Abdulrahman Alfozan, a Saudi national employed as an OpenAI engineer, checking a hidden audio recording device in an executive conference room at the AI company, at a location given as San Francisco, California, US, October 5, 2026. US Department of Justice/Handout via REUTERS
Ex-OpenAI employee accused of planting device appears to have Saudi backing, US prosecutors say
A device, which the US Justice Department says is a hidden audio recording device installed in an OpenAI executive conference room by Abdulrahman Alfozan, a Saudi national employed as an engineer at the AI company, at a location given as San Francisco, California, US, in this combination handout photo released October 13, 2026. US Department of Justice/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY
19 Oct 2026 10:21PM (Updated: 19 Oct 2026 11:24PM)
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WASHINGTON, Oct 19 : An ex-OpenAI engineer accused of planting a recording device in an executive conference room at the AI company appears to have received considerable support from the Saudi government, US prosecutors said in a court filing.

Federal prosecutors allege that the defendant, Abdulrahman Alfozan, 35, was in frequent communication with an unnamed member of the Saudi Royal family and that a Saudi military official paid for a one-way plane ticket for Alfozan's wife and young son to return to Saudi Arabia after his arrest, according to the court document, made public late on Sunday.

Prosecutors made those allegations as they asked a federal judge to keep Alfozan in US custody to await trial, arguing he is a flight risk. Alfozan, a Saudi national and lawful permanent resident in the US, is scheduled to appear in federal court in San Francisco later on Monday. 

The court filing alleges significant ties between the Saudi government and Alfozan. The case has highlighted security challenges around sensitive AI research as companies and governments compete fiercely for an edge in the transformational technology. 

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"The defendant went to significant lengths to create customized, encrypted recording devices to secretly record highly sensitive meetings involving senior OpenAI personnel and executives, high-level business counterparts, and government officials, all while communicating with individuals of significance in Saudi Arabia and pursuing opportunities in — and making plans to travel to — Saudi Arabia," prosecutors wrote in a detention memo.

The Saudi government media office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

US prosecutors charged Alfozan last week with using an electronic device to intercept oral communications. Alfozan plugged a recording device into the ⁠back of a television in an executive conference room at one of OpenAI's San Francisco buildings, according to a criminal complaint.

Meetings involving government officials took place in the conference room around the time the device was installed, according to prosecutors' detention memo.

Prosecutors said the investigation remains active and additional charges could be brought against Alfozan.

A member of the Saudi royal family sought to recruit Alfozan for an AI-focused role in Saudi Arabia, writing in one message, “Saudi needs you more then the US!" Alfozan replied "100," according to messages cited by prosecutors.

Before his arrest, Alfozan was scheduled to fly to Riyadh during a planned two-month parental leave. His wife told investigators that she and their son planned to move permanently to Saudi Arabia and that Alfozan eventually intended to join them, according to prosecutors.

OpenAI previously said it discovered the device on September 30 and referred the matter to the FBI.

Source: Reuters
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