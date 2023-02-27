Logo
Ex-rural credit union party chief in China's Guangdong charged with bribery
27 Feb 2023 04:33PM (Updated: 27 Feb 2023 04:33PM)
BEIJING : Zhou Gaoxiong, a former party chief of a rural credit union in China's southern Guangdong province has been charged with bribery, the supreme prosecutor said on Monday.

Source: Reuters

