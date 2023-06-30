Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Exchange operator Cboe files with US SEC to list Fidelity's spot bitcoin ETF
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Exchange operator Cboe files with US SEC to list Fidelity's spot bitcoin ETF

Exchange operator Cboe files with US SEC to list Fidelity's spot bitcoin ETF

FILE PHOTO: A sign marks a Fidelity Investments office in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

30 Jun 2023 02:00AM (Updated: 30 Jun 2023 02:50AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The Cboe BZX Exchange on Thursday filed a proposal with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to list and trade shares of the Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust, a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund managed by Fidelity.

Fidelity is one of several big investment managers that have dived into the crypto space in recent days. Earlier this month, BlackRock, WisdomTree, Invesco and VanEck also submitted paperwork for spot bitcoin ETFs.

The spate of filings from the so-called "traditional finance" heavyweights has breathed some life into an ailing crypto industry that has been under a dramatic crackdown since last year.

Investor sentiment was also dampened by the SEC's lawsuits against Binance and Coinbase Global, two major crypto exchanges, this month.

The SEC has rejected several spot bitcoin ETF applications in the past few years, including one from Fidelity in January 2022.

Spot ETFs directly track the price of the cryptocurrency, while futures-based ETFs follow the price of bitcoin futures contracts.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.