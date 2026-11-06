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Exclusive-AI backlash could threaten Anthropic IPO timing, potential investors say
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Exclusive-AI backlash could threaten Anthropic IPO timing, potential investors say

Exclusive-AI backlash could threaten Anthropic IPO timing, potential investors say

A screen displays news about Anthropic's IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, US, October 28, 2026. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

06 Nov 2026 07:43AM (Updated: 06 Nov 2026 07:45AM)
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NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 5 : Potential investors in Anthropic's highly anticipated IPO are raising doubts about whether the artificial intelligence start-up can proceed with its planned roadshow next week in time for a November listing, people familiar with investor discussions said.

Investors are pushing for a more attractive valuation to commit to the offering, with some viewing the recently discussed $1.5 trillion valuation as being at the high end of expectations, the people said.

The discussions reflect in part the impact of the sharpest technology selloff in a year and geopolitical uncertainty clouding the outlook for new offerings.

Anthropic declined to comment. 

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The roadshow was initially expected to kick off the week of November 9, Reuters previously reported, with pricing expected the following week.

Anthropic may need to offer a bigger discount to secure investor commitments, particularly as investors recognize the company's need to raise capital, the people said, given a record of quarterly losses and the large commitments it has made to partners in the AI buildout. 

Source: Reuters
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