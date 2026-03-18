Exclusive-Amazon CEO sees AI doubling prior AWS sales projections to $600 billion by 2036

SAN FRANCISCO, March 17 : AmazonO> CEO Andy Jassy said during an internal all-hands meeting he expects artificial intelligence could help cloud computing unit Amazon Web Services achieve $600 billion in annual sales, double his own prior estimate.

“I've been thinking for the last number of years that AWS, call it 10 years from now, could be about a $300 billion annual revenue, run rate business,” Jassy said, according to a review of his comments by Reuters. “I think what's happening in AI that AWS has a chance to be at least double that.”

Amazon held one of its regular all hands meetings on Tuesday to provide employees updates on businesses ranging from drone deliveries to advertising sales to Amazon Fresh groceries.

AWS in 2025 booked $128.7 billion in sales, up 19 per cent from 2024. Jassy’s projection suggests an average growth rate of nearly 17 per cent every year for the next decade. He did not elaborate on how those sales might be distributed and Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Amazon shares were up about 1 per cent to $213.87.