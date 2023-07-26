Logo
Business

Amazon has drawn thousands to try its AI service competing with Microsoft, Google
Amazon has drawn thousands to try its AI service competing with Microsoft, Google

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 15, 2023. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

26 Jul 2023 11:53PM (Updated: 27 Jul 2023 12:42AM)
Amazon.com’s cloud division has drawn thousands of customers to try out its service vying with Microsoft and Google in a key area of artificial intelligence, an executive told Reuters.

The company also announced new AI tools on Wednesday, including a program for building more conversational customer-service agents and technology access from the startup Cohere.

Organizations including Ryanair and Sun Life have tried out Amazon Bedrock, a service the company announced in April that lets businesses create applications with a range of AI models, Vice President Swami Sivasubramanian said. Such generative technology can produce new text, images and other content on command.

"Our mission is to make every company an AI company," said Sivasubramanian, in an interview pegged to a summit the cloud provider hosted in New York.

Amazon Bedrock is the company's answer to services announced by Google and Microsoft, cloud rivals that have developed or marketed AI garnering significant public attention. Amazon's disclosure of thousands of Bedrock users, previously unreported, shows its efforts are attracting interest as well.

Source: Reuters

