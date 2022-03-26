Logo
Exclusive-Apple has not fully complied with order to open up App Store - ACM
Exclusive-Apple has not fully complied with order to open up App Store - ACM

An Apple logo is pictured in an Apple store in Paris, France September 17, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

26 Mar 2022 12:38AM (Updated: 26 Mar 2022 12:48AM)
BRUSSELS : Apple has yet to fully comply with an order to open its App Store to rival forms of payment for dating apps in the Netherlands and faces another fine next week unless it tweaks its proposal, Dutch antitrust watchdog ACM said on Friday.

ACM has to date slapped weekly 5 million euro ($5.5 million) fines on the iPhone maker since January, with the ninth penalty handed out this week.

Apple submitted a fresh proposal to the ACM this week in a bid to halt the sanction.

($1 = 0.9102 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Source: Reuters

