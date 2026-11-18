NEW YORK, Nov 17 : US advertising technology firm AppLovin is among the companies in talks to acquire smaller Paris-based peer Criteo, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Reuters reported in July that other prospective buyers included Vista Equity Partners and the smaller Quinti Capital, which during the summer expressed interest in jointly acquiring Criteo.

Following that approach led by Vista, Criteo engaged an investment bank to help evaluate its strategic alternatives, including a potential sale, said the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Criteo declined to comment.

AppLovin, Vista Equity and Quinti did not respond to requests for comment.

Details of the AppLovin discussions, including a potential sale price, were unclear.

Criteo's shares have fallen more than 50 per cent over the past five years amid its lackluster market performance, leaving the company with a market value of roughly $1 billion, based on LSEG data.

A transaction involving Criteo could be announced before the end of the year, although no deal is guaranteed and the company may ultimately decide to remain independent, the people told Reuters.

Nasdaq-listed Criteo, founded in 2005 and headquartered in Paris, provides advertising technology that helps brands, retailers and agencies target consumers across digital channels and measure the effectiveness of their marketing campaigns.

The company's stock has fallen despite its efforts to reshape its business around the fast-growing retail media market after changes to online privacy rules disrupted parts of the ad-tech industry.

Palo Alto, California-based AppLovin helps businesses market and monetize apps through artificial intelligence-driven advertising software. Its market value on Monday was $136 billion, LSEG data show.