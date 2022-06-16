Logo
Exclusive-Barclays veteran trader Nat Tyce to leave bank - memo
FILE PHOTO: A branch of Barclays Bank is seen, in London, Britain, February 23, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

16 Jun 2022 04:01PM (Updated: 16 Jun 2022 04:01PM)
LONDON : Barclays Head of Macro Trading for EMEA and Asia Pacific, Nat Tyce, is leaving the bank after more than 25 years of service, according a staff memo seen by Reuters.

The memo, which was signed by the bank's macro trading boss Michael Lublinsky and was distributed to staff in recent days, said Tyce had been "instrumental" in building and growing Barclays macro business.

"Nat has been a deeply valued colleague on the Macro Management Committee, a close partner and friend to me and hundreds of colleagues during his tenure, and will be deeply missed at Barclay," the memo said.

A spokesperson for Barclays confirmed the authenticity of the memo but declined further comment.

(Reporting By Sinead Cruise and Andres Gonzalez, editing by Sujata Rao)

Source: Reuters

