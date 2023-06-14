Logo
Business

Exclusive-Bill Gates to meet President Xi on Friday during China visit - sources
Business

Exclusive-Bill Gates to meet President Xi on Friday during China visit - sources

Exclusive-Bill Gates to meet President Xi on Friday during China visit - sources

FILE PHOTO: Microsoft founder Bill Gates reacts during a visit with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the Imperial College University, in London, Britain, February 15, 2023. Justin Tallis//Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

14 Jun 2023 10:41PM
HONG KONG : Bill Gates, Microsoft Corp's co-founder, is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday during his visit to China, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

The meeting will mark Xi's first meeting with a foreign private entrepreneur in recent years. The people said the encounter may be a one-on-one meeting. A third source confirmed they would meet, without providing further details.

Gates tweeted on Wednesday that he had landed in Beijing for the first time since 2019.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and China's State Council Information Office, which handles media queries on behalf of the Chinese government, did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Source: Reuters

