Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Exclusive-Blackstone evaluates taking a stake in US TikTok spinoff
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Exclusive-Blackstone evaluates taking a stake in US TikTok spinoff

Exclusive-Blackstone evaluates taking a stake in US TikTok spinoff

FILE PHOTO: A logo is displayed over a door at the U.S. headquarters of the social media company TikTok in Culver City, California, U.S. January 17, 2025. REUTERS/David Swanson/File Photo

29 Mar 2025 04:42AM (Updated: 29 Mar 2025 04:59AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Private equity firm Blackstone is evaluating taking a small minority investment in TikTok's U.S. operations, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Blackstone is discussing joining ByteDance's existing non-Chinese shareholders, led by Susquehanna International Group and General Atlantic, in a bid for TikTok's U.S. business. The group has emerged as front-runners.

Their proposal entails spinning off TikTok's U.S. operations into a separate entity and diluting Chinese ownership in the new business to below the 20 per cent threshold required by U.S. law.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement