Exclusive-Broadcom faces EU antitrust warning on $61 billion VMware deal - sources

BRUSSELS :U.S. chipmaker Broadcom is set to receive an EU antitrust warning about the possible anti-competitive effects of its proposed $61 billion bid for cloud computing company VMware in the coming weeks, people familiar with the matter said.

The European Commission opened an investigation in December last year, saying the deal would allow Broadcom to restrict competition in the market for certain hardware components which interoperate with VMware's software.

The EU competition enforcer, which will decide on the deal by June 7, declined to comment.

Broadcom said it will continue its "constructive work" with the Commission. The deal has received the green light in Brazil, South Africa and Canada.

"We continue to expect the transaction will close in Broadcom's fiscal year 2023," the company said.