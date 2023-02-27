Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Exclusive-Broadcom faces EU antitrust warning on $61 billion VMware deal - sources
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Exclusive-Broadcom faces EU antitrust warning on $61 billion VMware deal - sources

Exclusive-Broadcom faces EU antitrust warning on $61 billion VMware deal - sources

3D printed clouds and figurines are seen in front of the VMware cloud service logo in this illustration taken February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

27 Feb 2023 07:41PM (Updated: 27 Feb 2023 07:52PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRUSSELS :U.S. chipmaker Broadcom is set to receive an EU antitrust warning about the possible anti-competitive effects of its proposed $61 billion bid for cloud computing company VMware in the coming weeks, people familiar with the matter said.

The European Commission opened an investigation in December last year, saying the deal would allow Broadcom to restrict competition in the market for certain hardware components which interoperate with VMware's software.

The EU competition enforcer, which will decide on the deal by June 7, declined to comment.

Broadcom said it will continue its "constructive work" with the Commission. The deal has received the green light in Brazil, South Africa and Canada.

"We continue to expect the transaction will close in Broadcom's fiscal year 2023," the company said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.