Exclusive-Canada would respond to US tax credits for American built EVs - minister
Business

FILE PHOTO: Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne is seen at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beirut, Lebanon August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

05 Nov 2021 01:14AM (Updated: 05 Nov 2021 01:12AM)
OTTAWA : Canada would respond "appropriately" to proposed U.S. electric vehicle tax credits for American-built vehicles, which it says would harm workers on both sides of the border, Innovation and Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Thursday.

Champagne met with U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, White House Science Advisor Eric Lander and Michigan Senator Gary Peters in Washington this week.

"They understand that legislation like that would generate a response on the Canadian side," Champagne told Reuters in a telephone interview from Washington. "We have always responded appropriately to these types of legislation."

(Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Mark Potter)

Source: Reuters

