Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Exclusive-China offers Sri Lanka debt moratorium, promises deal on debt treatment -letter
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Exclusive-China offers Sri Lanka debt moratorium, promises deal on debt treatment -letter

Exclusive-China offers Sri Lanka debt moratorium, promises deal on debt treatment -letter
FILE PHOTO: Sri Lankan rupees are seen in a bowl at a vegetable vendor's shop amid the rampant food inflation, amid Sri Lanka's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, July 29 , 2022. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Exclusive-China offers Sri Lanka debt moratorium, promises deal on debt treatment -letter
FILE PHOTO: A Riot police officer fires a tear gas to disperse Inter University Students' Federation members during a protest demanding implementation of the promised changes to the governing system, in Colombo, Sri Lanka March 7, 2023. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
08 Mar 2023 02:52PM (Updated: 08 Mar 2023 02:52PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

COLOMBO : The Export-Import Bank of China has told Sri Lanka it will not seek immediate repayment of debt for 2022 and 2023 and expedite negotiations on "medium- and long-term debt treatment" to finalise specifics in the coming months, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday that Sri Lanka had secured financing assurances from China, India and all its major bilateral creditors, setting the stage for final approval of the IMF's $2.9 billion, four-year bailout for the island nation on March 20.

Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis in more than seven decades and a shortage of dollars has disrupted imports of essentials, though the situation has improved this year from last year when protesters ousted a president.

China has extended its "firm support to Sri Lanka through a debt treatment", EXIM Bank wrote in the letter to the Sri Lankan government on March 6.

"You will not have to repay the principal and interest due of the bank's loans during the above-mentioned period, so as to help relieve your short-term debt repayment pressure," the bank's vice president, Zhang Wencai, said in the letter.

"Meanwhile, we would like to expedite the negotiation process with your side regarding medium- and long-term debt treatment in this window period, with a view to finalising the specifics of a debt treatment in the coming months. We will make our best efforts to contribute to the debt sustainability of Sri Lanka."

By end-2020, Sri Lanka owed EXIM $2.83 billion, or 3.5 per cent of its external debt, according to IMF data. In total, Sri Lanka owed Chinese lenders $7.4 billion, or nearly a fifth of its public external debt, by end-2022, calculations by the China Africa Research Initiative showed.

The letter added that China would call on "commercial creditors to provide debt treatment in an equally comparable manner, and encourage multilateral creditors to do their utmost to make contributions to help you better respond to the crisis and emerge from it".

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.