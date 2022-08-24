Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Exclusive-China regulator warns banks against yuan selling - sources
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Exclusive-China regulator warns banks against yuan selling - sources

Exclusive-China regulator warns banks against yuan selling - sources

FILE PHOTO: A man leaves the building of State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) in Beijing, China, January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee

24 Aug 2022 09:13PM (Updated: 24 Aug 2022 09:13PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI/BEIJING : China's foreign exchange regulator phoned several banks on Wednesday to warn them against aggressively selling the Chinese currency, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The Chinese yuan has been dropping against the dollar and market participants said the telephone warnings suggested authorities may be getting uncomfortable with the speed of the slide.

Responding to a Reuters request for comment, the State Administration of the Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said it had not seen financial institutions unreasonably buying large amounts of foreign exchange.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.