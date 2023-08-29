Exclusive-China's Trina Solar to start solar tracker production in Brazil by year-end

SAO PAULO : China's Trina Solar will start production of solar panel trackers at its first factory in Brazil by the end of this year, executives told Reuters, testing the market to potentially expand production for photovoltaic panels in the future.

A major supplier of equipment for solar energy projects, the firm aims to expand its output of trackers - which allow solar panels to follow the sun's path throughout the day - by 30 per cent with the new factory.

"The Brazilian solar market is very dynamic, has good potential and it makes a lot of sense for us to increase our presence here," said Alvaro Garcia-Maltras, the firm's vice president for Latin America and the Caribbean.

Located in Salvador, in Bahia state, Trina's plant will have the capacity to produce solar trackers equivalent to 2.5 gigawatts (GW) per year, raising the company's global output to the equivalent of 10 GW a year.

The decision to start producing in Brazil mainly reflects customer demand to acquire locally produced equipment as well as favorable financing options such as credit lines from the Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES), the company said.

Local production should allow the company to at least double its tracker business in Brazil, Garcia-Maltras said.

Trina has around a 15 per cent market share in the tracker segment in the country already, having signed sales equivalent to 1 GW in 2023 so far.

The company will also evaluate producing solar panels in Brazil, but sees some difficulties at present, said Helena Li, global vice president for the solar module business.

"The main bottleneck for us is the supply chain," Li said. "If we could buy the materials locally it would be cheaper; we wouldn't need to import."

China is currently a powerhouse for solar panel production, but Li noted: "When each country builds a basic supply chain, the gap between the costs in China and these countries will probably be smaller."