Business

Exclusive-China's Xi tells Bill Gates he welcomes US AI tech in China
Exclusive-China's Xi tells Bill Gates he welcomes US AI tech in China

FILE PHOTO: Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates delivers his speech at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, August 16, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: China's President Xi Jinping attends a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China June 14, 2023. JADE GAO/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
16 Jun 2023 06:53PM
HONG KONG : Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed the global rise of artificial intelligence (AI) with Bill Gates and said he welcomed U.S. firms including Microsoft to bring their AI tech to China, two sources familiar with the talks said.

Xi also discussed Microsoft's business development in China during their Friday meeting, said one of the sources.

Gates, who co-founded Microsoft, stepped down from Microsoft's board in 2020 to focus on philanthropic works related to global health, education and climate change.

China's State Council Information Office, which handles media queries on behalf of the Chinese government, Microsoft and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The comments on AI made at the meeting between Xi and Gates were not disclosed in reports of the meeting published by Chinese state media.

Source: Reuters

