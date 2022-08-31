Logo
Exclusive-Crisis-hit Sri Lanka strikes staff-level pact with IMF on loan -sources
FILE PHOTO: People, including farmers, queue up outside a fuel station, amid the country's worst economic crisis, in Kilinochchi district, Sri Lanka July 28, 2022. REUTERS/ Devjyot Ghoshal
FILE PHOTO: the International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters building is seen in Washington, U.S., April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
31 Aug 2022 12:48PM (Updated: 31 Aug 2022 12:48PM)
COLOMBO : Sri Lanka and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have reached a preliminary, staff-level agreement on an emergency loan to the crisis-hit country and a formal announcement is likely on Thursday, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The island nation, struggling with its worst economic crisis in more than seven decades, had sought up to $3 billion from the IMF.

Spokespersons for the IMF and the Sri Lankan government did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Source: Reuters

