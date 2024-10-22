Exclusive-Engineering software firm Altair explores sale, sources say

NEW YORK :Altair Engineering, an engineering software maker with a market value of nearly $9 billion, is exploring a sale after receiving acquisition interest, three people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Troy, Michigan-based Altair is working with investment bankers to gauge interest from potential suitors, the sources said, requesting anonymity as the discussions are confidential.

If the talks are successful, a deal could be signed in coming weeks, one of the sources said, cautioning that a transaction is not guaranteed and Altair may choose to stay independent.

Altair's shares jumped more than 14 per cent on Tuesday after Reuters reported on the company's sale talks.

Potential bidders include rival design software makers such as PTC and Cadence Design Systems, the sources said. Reuters could not determine whether PTC and Cadence have approached Altair.

Altair, PTC, and Cadence did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Engineering software companies have become attractive acquisition targets as investors bet on companies that could benefit from the boom in artificial intelligence.

In January, design software Synopsys agreed to buy smaller rival Ansys in a deal worth about $35 billion. Earlier this year, Bentley Systems, which competes with Altair, held talks with Schneider Electric but a deal did not materialize.

Founded in 1985, Altair makes a range of software solutions, including what is referred to as computer-aided engineering software that helps engineers design, analyze and manufacture products.

Altair's stock has jumped about 55 per cent over the past year and the company trades at a higher multiple compared to its peers. Altair trades at roughly 46 times earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), compared to roughly 30 times for Bentley Systems, according to LSEG data.

In its most recent quarterly earnings, Altair posted an 8 per cent rise in software revenue to $135.4 million, at the higher end of its guidance.

Altair works with several large corporations including Ford Motor and International Paper, according to its website.