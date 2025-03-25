Exclusive-EU set to close investigation into Apple's browser options, sources say

BRUSSELS : EU antitrust regulators are set to close their year-long investigation into Apple's browser options on iPhones after the company made changes to comply with the requirements set out in landmark rules, people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

The European Commission launched an investigation in March last year under the Digital Markets Act (DMA), concerned that Apple's design of the web browser screen on its iPhones may hinder users from switching to a rival browser or search engine.

The EU competition enforcer is expected to announce its decision early next week, the people said.