Exclusive-European companies set to receive two thirds of future mobile satellite spectrum, rest for non-EU firms, sources say

BRUSSELS, May 26 : The European commission is set to allocate two thirds of lucrative mobile satellite spectrum to European companies, with the rest available for non-European rivals such as Elon Musk's Starlink and Amazon's low-earth-orbit satellite business Leo, people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

The EU executive will next year allocate mobile satellite spectrum currently used by American companies Viasat and EchoStar and which is due to expire in May 2027.