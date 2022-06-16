Logo
Exclusive-FAA urges airlines to act as wireless carriers plan 5G signal boost
Business

A Southwest commercial aircraft flies past a cell phone tower as it approaches to land at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California U.S. January 18, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Blake

16 Jun 2022 04:56AM (Updated: 16 Jun 2022 04:56AM)
WASHINGTON : The acting head of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Wednesday urged the chief executives of major U.S. airlines to move quickly to address risks of C-Band 5G interference with sensitive airplane electronics.

Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen said in a letter seen by Reuters that AT&T and Verizon want to boost 5G service around some airports starting next month. He urged airlines to urgently press ahead with retrofitting radio altimeters saying "there are no guarantees that all large markets will retain the current safeguards."

Nolen warned that as wireless carriers boost signals some "less capable aircraft" may be unable to access certain airports without filter retrofits.

Source: Reuters

