Exclusive-Facebook owner is behind US$60 million deal for Meta name rights
FILE PHOTO: Woman holds smartphone with Facebook logo in front of a displayed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta in this illustration picture taken October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

14 Dec 2021 01:34AM (Updated: 14 Dec 2021 01:32AM)
Meta Platforms Inc, the owner of social media platform Facebook, is behind a US$60 million deal to acquire the trademark assets of U.S. regional bank Meta Financial Group, spokespeople for the companies said on Monday.

Meta Financial had said in regulatory filing on Monday that a Delaware company called Beige Key LLC agreed to acquire the worldwide rights to its company names for US$60 million in cash. It did not disclose who the owner of Beige Key was.

"Beige Key is affiliated with us and we have acquired these trademark assets," a Meta Platforms spokesperson said. A Meta Financial spokesperson also confirmed Meta Platforms' involvement.

Facebook said in October its parent company had changed its name to Meta Platforms.

(Reporting by David French in New York and Elizabeth Culliford in San Francisco)

Source: Reuters

