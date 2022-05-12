Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Exclusive-Facebook-owner Meta tells hardware staffers to prepare for cutbacks
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Exclusive-Facebook-owner Meta tells hardware staffers to prepare for cutbacks

Exclusive-Facebook-owner Meta tells hardware staffers to prepare for cutbacks

FILE PHOTO: Small figurines are seen in front of displayed Meta logo in this illustration taken February 11, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Ilustration

12 May 2022 05:50AM (Updated: 12 May 2022 05:50AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc is preparing cutbacks in its Reality Labs division, a strategic unit at the center of its strategy to refocus the company on hardware products and the "metaverse," a spokesperson confirmed to Reuters on Wednesday.

Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth told Reality Labs staffers during a weekly Q&A session on Tuesday to expect the changes to be announced within a week, according to a summary of his comments viewed by Reuters and confirmed by the spokesperson.

Meta was not planning layoffs as part of the changes, she added.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us