Exclusive-Fraud prevention software firm Riskified explores sale, sources say

NEW YORK :Riskified, a provider of software that helps prevent e-commerce fraud, is exploring options including a potential sale after receiving takeover interest, according to people familiar with the matter.

New York-based Riskified, which traces its roots to Israel, is working with investment bank Qatalyst Partners to review approaches from interested parties, the sources said, requesting anonymity as the discussions are confidential.

Potential acquirers include digital payments processing firms, online shopping platforms, cybersecurity software makers, and private equity firms, the sources said. The deliberations are at an early stage, the sources said, cautioning that a deal is not guaranteed.

Riskified's shares reversed their losses from earlier on Wednesday and jumped nearly 9 per cent on the news.

Riskified declined comment. Qatalyst did not immediately respond to a comment request.

Riskified, which listed its shares through an initial public offering nearly four years ago, has a market value of about $860 million and has become a takeover target after the company's stock lost more than 80 per cent of its value until Tuesday's close from its September 2021 peak.

Like many technology firms which went public during the boom years around the turn of the decade, it has struggled to compete against rivals. The company has not generated a net profit since its shares started trading, according to LSEG data.

This includes in its latest earnings on Wednesday, where it posted a wider net loss of $4.1 million during the quarter ended December 31, compared to a loss of $3.3 million during the same period a year ago, as it was hurt by the loss of some large customers in some of the sectors where it operates.

Founded in 2013, the company provides fraud prevention software that helps retailers shield digital transactions from scammers. Its customers include fashion house Prada, online travel platform Booking.com, and jewelry brand Swarovski, according to its website.