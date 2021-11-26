Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Exclusive-Geely unit Lotus Tech aims to raise up to US$500 million in funds - CFO
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Exclusive-Geely unit Lotus Tech aims to raise up to US$500 million in funds - CFO

Exclusive-Geely unit Lotus Tech aims to raise up to US$500 million in funds - CFO

FILE PHOTO: The Geely logo is seen on a rim at a car dealership in Shanghai, China August 17, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

26 Nov 2021 05:49PM (Updated: 26 Nov 2021 05:45PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI : Lotus Technology, a new unit of China's Geely set up to develop the technology to power Lotus sports cars, is planning to raise US$400 million to US$500 million before the end of this year, its chief financial officer told Reuters.

Lotus Technology, part of Group Lotus which is in turn owned jointly by the Chinese automaker and Malaysia's Etika Automotive, intends to kick off the funding round before Christmas, Alexious Lee said in an interview.

That will give Lotus Technology a post-money valuation - value of a company after a round of financing from external investors - of US$5 billion to US$6 billion, Lee added.

Lee said the firm will launch its first product - an electric sports utility vehicle - in the first quarter of next year and aims to have three models within the next five years.

"We have gotten a lot of traction especially from international investors, because wow, this is Lotus," said Lee, adding that the company was looking to sell a 10per cent to 15per cent stake.

The company will spend more than half the new funds on research, and 30per cent-40per cent on marketing with the remainder going to working capital.

Lee said Lotus Technology remained on track for a potential initial public offering as soon as 2023, likely in New York or Hong Kong.

Lotus Cars, the maker of the Lotus Esprit, famously driven by James Bond in 1977's "The Spy Who Loved Me", positions its vehicles in a segment similar to rival Porsche. It is set to open a new factory in Wuhan, China next year.

"We are an asset light business because we don't own our own manufacturing. It's owned by our parent," said Lee.

Premium and luxury car sales are growing in China as coronavirus pandemic travel restrictions leave consumers in the world's biggest car market with more money to spend.

Lotus Tech's investors include Nio Capital, an investment firm founded by the CEO of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio Inc, which valued the unit at 15 billion yuan https://www.reuters.com/article/lotus-china-idCAKBN2G3089(US$2.35 billion) in September.

(US$1 = 6.3909 Chinese yuan)

(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us