Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Exclusive-Germany to vote against EU tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, sources say
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Exclusive-Germany to vote against EU tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, sources say

Exclusive-Germany to vote against EU tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, sources say

FILE PHOTO: The BYD EV Dolphin Mini is displayed as the Chinese electric-vehicle producer announces the launch of the low-cost EV in Mexico City, Mexico February 28, 2024. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan/File Photo

04 Oct 2024 01:18AM (Updated: 04 Oct 2024 01:30AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

FRANKFURT :Germany on Friday will vote against the introduction of European Union tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Germany abstained in a first non-binding vote in July on the European Commission's proposal to impose the tariffs, but since then industry has pressured German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to vote against the measure in Friday's vote by European Union member states.

The Commission's proposal can be implemented unless a qualified majority of 15 EU members, representing 65 per cent of the EU population vote against it, in what is a very high hurdle.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that France, Greece, Italy and Poland will vote in favour, which would be enough to push through the EU's highest profile trade measures.

A German government spokesperson declined to comment.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement