Exclusive-Germany to vote against EU tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, sources say

FRANKFURT :Germany on Friday will vote against the introduction of European Union tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Germany abstained in a first non-binding vote in July on the European Commission's proposal to impose the tariffs, but since then industry has pressured German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to vote against the measure in Friday's vote by European Union member states.

The Commission's proposal can be implemented unless a qualified majority of 15 EU members, representing 65 per cent of the EU population vote against it, in what is a very high hurdle.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that France, Greece, Italy and Poland will vote in favour, which would be enough to push through the EU's highest profile trade measures.

A German government spokesperson declined to comment.