Exclusive-Germany's SAP hires adviser for $1 billion Litmos software sale -sources

LONDON : German software firm SAP is working with investment bank Moelis & Co to sell its corporate learning software business Litmos as it seeks to streamline its operations and focus on cloud-based revenue, three sources told Reuters. The sale of California-based Litmos could fetch a valuation of more than $1 billion, said the sources, who requested anonymity because the matter is private.

Moelis is expected to start an auction process in the coming weeks and will mainly target tech-focused private equity funds in the United States and Europe, two of the sources said. Representatives at SAP and Moelis declined to comment.

SAP bought Litmos from U.S. cloud software firm Callidus in a $2.4 billion deal in 2018. The business provides learning platforms to corporate clients and is used by more than 30 million people in 150 countries, according to its website.

The sources said Litmos is now seen as a non-core asset, with SAP's Chief Finance Officer Luka Mucic stressing in a recent analyst call that SAP wants to streamline its operations in order to focus on its growth drivers.

Moelis helped SAP with a previous disposal in 2020 when the German software giant sold Digital Interconnect (SDI) to Swedish cloud communications firm Sinch for about $250 million.