Exclusive-GM CEO Mary Barra to attend Trump's state dinner for Xi, sources say

DETROIT, Sept 22 : General Motors CEO Mary Barra is expected to attend US President Donald Trump's state dinner at the White House on Thursday for Chinese President Xi Jinping, two sources familiar with the matter said, as US automakers warn against allowing Chinese manufacturers into the market, while Trump signals he may be open to it.

Barra will not be joined by Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa, who is out of the country, two sources said. Ford declined to comment if CEO Jim Farley would attend the dinner. The automaker recently came under fire from US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy for its business partnerships with Chinese companies.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.