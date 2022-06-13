Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Exclusive-Google offers to let ad rivals place YouTube ads in EU antitrust probe - sources
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Exclusive-Google offers to let ad rivals place YouTube ads in EU antitrust probe - sources

Exclusive-Google offers to let ad rivals place YouTube ads in EU antitrust probe - sources

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Google is seen at the high profile startups and high tech leaders gathering, Viva Tech,in Paris, France May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

13 Jun 2022 10:52PM (Updated: 13 Jun 2022 10:52PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRUSSELS : Google parent Alphabet has offered to let rival ad intermediaries place advertisements on YouTube to address a crucial part of an EU antitrust investigation, people familiar with the matter said.

The European Commission opened a probe last year to examine whether the world's largest provider of search and video was giving itself an unfair advantage in digital advertising by restricting rivals' and advertisers' access to user data.

The EU competition watchdog singled out Google's requirement that advertisers use its Ad Manager to display ads on YouTube and potential restrictions on the way in which rivals serve ads on YouTube.

Google's proposal is part of its attempt to end the EU investigation and avert a fine that could reach 10 per cent of its global turnover, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters last year.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us