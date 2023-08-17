Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Exclusive-H&M says it will "phase out" sourcing from Myanmar
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Exclusive-H&M says it will "phase out" sourcing from Myanmar

Exclusive-H&M says it will "phase out" sourcing from Myanmar

FILE PHOTO: Workers tailor and arrange clothing at a garment factory at Hlaing Tar Yar industry zone in Yangon March 10, 2010. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun/File Photo

17 Aug 2023 09:28PM (Updated: 17 Aug 2023 09:29PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : The world's second-biggest fashion retailer H&M has decided to gradually stop sourcing from Myanmar, it told Reuters on Thursday, as reports of labour abuses in garment factories in the country increase.

H&M became the latest brand to cut ties with suppliers in the country after Zara owner Inditex, Primark, Marks & Spencer and others.

"After careful consideration we have now taken the decision to gradually phase out our operations in Myanmar," H&M said in an email to Reuters.

"We have been monitoring the latest developments in Myanmar very closely and we see increased challenges to conduct our operations according to our standards and requirements."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.