Exclusive-HSBC appoints Lisa McGeough to lead US as CEO Elhedery shuffles leaders

NEW YORK : HSBC promoted Lisa McGeough to become its president and CEO for the United States at the start of next year, the bank said on Thursday in a statement first seen by Reuters.

The appointment comes as part of a sweeping overhaul by new CEO Georges Elhedery, who has made a raft of leadership changes and split the lender's geographic footprint into East and West.

McGeough, who currently serves as co-head of global banking coverage, will drive the expansion of HSBC's wholesale business in the U.S. Her predecessor, Michael Roberts, was recently elevated to CEO of the newly-merged corporate and institutional banking business and will relocate to London.

McGeough has worked in banking for more than three decades and joined HSBC in 2021.

She previously spent more than 15 years at Wells Fargo, where she was head of international and earlier jointly led its corporate and investment banking unit. She also ran its financial institutions and industrials groups.

McGeough is HSBC's first female CEO in the region in more than a decade, and only the second woman CEO in its 150-year history.