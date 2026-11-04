Exclusive-Japan fund JIC plans to sell JSR to Mitsui Chemicals, sources say

TOKYO, Nov 4 : Japan Investment ‌Corp (JIC), a state-backed fund, plans to sell chipmaking materials maker JSR to Mitsui Chemicals in a deal that could exceed 1.3 trillion yen ($8.20 billion), two people familiar with the matter said.

A decision could come as soon as within the month, one of the people said. Both people declined to be identified as the information is not public.

JIC, JSR and Mitsui Chemicals did not reply to a request for comment. Shares in Mitsui Chemicals fell 7 per cent following Reuters' report.

Reuters, which previously reported JIC is considering selling JSR, is reporting the final buyer for the first time.

JIC acquired JSR for some 900 billion yen two years ago and had said it planned to use the business to drive consolidation in the semiconductor materials sector.

The fund will instead sell JSR to a domestic chemical major as it takes advantage of a lift in the valuation of chip-related firms due to a boom in AI investment.

JSR, established in 1957, is a leading manufacturer of photoresists which are used to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers.

Mitsui Chemicals, which is also expanding its chip materials business, has a market capitalisation of about 800 billion yen.

The deal could be among the largest in Japan's chemicals sector, exceeding the 2020 acquisition of Hitachi Chemical by Showa Denko which created Resonac Holdings.

Mitsui Chemicals had 217.8 billion yen in cash and cash equivalents and 876.4 billion yen in interest-bearing debt as at the end of June.

Its debt-to-equity ratio, a measure of financial soundness, stood at 0.75.

JIC, which is overseen by the trade ministry, was set up in 2018 to invest in companies with the goal of boosting Japan's competitiveness.

Its investments include medical equipment maker Topcon alongside private equity firm KKR.

($1 = 158.5200 yen)