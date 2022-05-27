Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Exclusive-Japanese buyout firms JIP, Polaris considering bids for Toshiba - sources
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Exclusive-Japanese buyout firms JIP, Polaris considering bids for Toshiba - sources

Exclusive-Japanese buyout firms JIP, Polaris considering bids for Toshiba - sources

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toshiba Corp. is seen at the company's facility in Kawasaki, Japan June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

27 May 2022 06:53PM (Updated: 27 May 2022 07:10PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO/HONG KONG : Japanese buyout firms Japan Industrial Partners (JIP) and Polaris Capital Group are each considering participating in bids for Toshiba Corp, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Toshiba, which has been bedevilled by accounting and governance crises since 2015, set up a special committee last month to explore strategic options, including potential deals to go private, after shareholders voted down a management-backed restructuring plan.

Both funds, far smaller than some global private equity firms, would need to team up with others, the sources said. The participation of local funds is seen as critical as some of Toshiba's assets - including defence equipment and nuclear power - are seen as strategically important in Japan.

The sources declined to be identified as the matter is private.

It was not immediately clear if JIP and Polaris were already collaborating with other funds.

Although not well known overseas, the pair have been involved in corporate carve outs and spin offs from Japanese conglomerates.

JIP, for example, bought Olympus' camera business last year and Sony Group's laptop computer business in 2014. Polaris acquired Fujitsu's mobile phone business in 2018.

JIP could not be reached immediately for comment. A representative for Polaris said it is true that the firm is considering the opportunity, but declined to comment further.

Toshiba said 10 potential investors had signed confidentiality pledges, without identifying them. The deadline for initial proposals is Monday.

A spokesperson for Toshiba said the company "intends to provide transparent updates on the process to our shareholders, and will publicly announce the number of non-binding proposals received from potential partners and the overview of proposed deal structures before the annual shareholders' meeting in June".

The Japanese government will not block foreign investors from buying industrial giants such as Toshiba provided they comply with rules that govern the handling of sensitive technology, Takayuki Kobayashi, Japan's economic security minister, told Reuters recently.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us