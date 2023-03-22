Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Exclusive-Japan's Rakuten plans IPO of bank unit, offering seen at $755 million -sources
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Exclusive-Japan's Rakuten plans IPO of bank unit, offering seen at $755 million -sources

22 Mar 2023 01:36PM (Updated: 22 Mar 2023 01:36PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's Rakuten Group Inc plans an initial public offering (IPO) of its banking arm as early as April, according to two people, as the e-commerce giant sees sufficient market demand even amid global financial turmoil.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange is likely to approve the listing of Rakuten Bank Ltd as early as Wednesday, the people said, declining to be identified because the information is private.

Rakuten will sell some of its stake in the offering and Rakuten Bank will issue new shares, for a total of around 100 billion yen ($755 million), the people said.

The deal is expected to value the bank, Japan's largest online lender by number of accounts, at around 300 billion yen ($2.3 billion), one of the people said.

The listing would help Rakuten secure funds following years of net losses from spending big on building out its new mobile phone unit.

Rakuten and Rakuten Bank did not respond to requests for comment. A spokesperson for the Tokyo exchange declined to comment.

($1 = 132.4600 yen)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.