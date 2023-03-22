Exclusive-Japan's Rakuten plans IPO of bank unit, offering seen at $755 million -sources

TOKYO : Japan's Rakuten Group Inc plans an initial public offering (IPO) of its banking arm as early as April, according to two people, as the e-commerce giant sees sufficient market demand even amid global financial turmoil.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange is likely to approve the listing of Rakuten Bank Ltd as early as Wednesday, the people said, declining to be identified because the information is private.

Rakuten will sell some of its stake in the offering and Rakuten Bank will issue new shares, for a total of around 100 billion yen ($755 million), the people said.

The deal is expected to value the bank, Japan's largest online lender by number of accounts, at around 300 billion yen ($2.3 billion), one of the people said.

The listing would help Rakuten secure funds following years of net losses from spending big on building out its new mobile phone unit.

Rakuten and Rakuten Bank did not respond to requests for comment. A spokesperson for the Tokyo exchange declined to comment.

($1 = 132.4600 yen)