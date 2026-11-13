Exclusive-Kalshi ends Donald Trump Jr's advisory contract due to Polymarket conflict 

NEW YORK, Nov 12 : Prediction markets startup Kalshi has ended its advisory contract with Donald Trump Jr, after his venture capital firm 1789 Capital increased its stake in arch-rival Polymarket, according to a Kalshi spokesperson.

"We have mutually agreed to end Don's advisory role after his firm's significant investment in a competitor this past summer. We are grateful for his contributions in helping us market Kalshi to more customers," the spokesperson said, adding that the decision was mutual and the conversations to end the contract started in August since 1789 led Polymarket's most recent funding round.