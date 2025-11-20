Exclusive-KKR aims to raise $15 billion in new Asia private equity fund, sources say

KKR has kicked off fundraising for its fifth Asia private equity fund, seeking to raise $15 billion in what would be one of the region's largest fundraisings, three people with knowledge of the matter said.

The global private equity firm started marketing the new fund to investors this week, said the sources, who all declined to be named as the information was confidential.

The final size of the new KKR fund could exceed the target based on the market response, the sources added.

KKR's new Asia fund will continue to focus on sectors including consumer, life sciences, financial services, healthcare and industrials, said one of the sources.

KKR declined to comment.